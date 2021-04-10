CorionX (CORX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,246.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $997,844.78 and $104,246.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CorionX has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00081594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00616561 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00030855 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,532,862 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

