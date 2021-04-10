Cortex Trading 78.1% Higher This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 78.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market capitalization of $135.21 million and $212.14 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00053171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.65 or 0.00619248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00081712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037119 BTC.

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

