Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 42.57%.

Shares of CJREF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.98. 81,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,815. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.66. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several research firms have weighed in on CJREF. TD Securities upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

