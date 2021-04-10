Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$420.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$421.60 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.