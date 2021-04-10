Cosmos (ATOM) Market Capitalization Tops $4.47 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $21.08 or 0.00034985 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and approximately $626.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,089.18 or 0.99730855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00099732 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,787,744 coins and its circulating supply is 212,003,141 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

