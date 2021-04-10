COTI (COTI) Price Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. COTI has a total market cap of $248.85 million and $59.77 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.93 or 0.00291789 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.91 or 0.00749535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,060.06 or 0.99614139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00713098 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official website is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

