COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.36

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, COTI has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $243.81 million and $63.34 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00067741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.00732837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,125.73 or 0.99484139 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019109 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.20 or 0.00756486 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

