CoTrader Tops 1-Day Volume of $114,933.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 84.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoTrader has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $114,933.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00052857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.48 or 0.00613144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About CoTrader

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

