COVA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $125,151.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One COVA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $125,151.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00081452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00611681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00036677 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.