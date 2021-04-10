Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,941 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Covetrus worth $19,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $464,352.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,876 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.