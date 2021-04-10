Cream Market Capitalization Achieves $123,097.16 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Cream has traded 178.8% higher against the US dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $123,097.16 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,586.17 or 0.99822271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.05 or 0.00481190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00321275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.55 or 0.00734084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00100464 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003895 BTC.

About Cream

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.