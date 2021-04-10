Cream Reaches Market Cap of $130,468.36 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Cream has traded up 185.1% against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $130,468.36 and $80.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,189.50 or 0.99839582 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00036176 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.72 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00324214 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.22 or 0.00740169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

