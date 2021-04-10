Cred (LBA) Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Cred coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 37% against the US dollar. Cred has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00053594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.05 or 0.00615597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00081194 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

