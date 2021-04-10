Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 191,273 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,492,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

