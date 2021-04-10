Credits (CS) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Credits has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000782 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.