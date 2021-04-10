Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $160.99 per share, with a total value of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

