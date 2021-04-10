Crowns Market Capitalization Hits $33.74 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $33.74 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for $34.15 or 0.00057117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00053232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00082144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00612877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00037996 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031495 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 988,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

