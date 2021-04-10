Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $170.49 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Crust has a market cap of $170.49 million and $26.45 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crust has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $104.97 or 0.00174421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001111 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

