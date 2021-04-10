Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $2.24 million and $2,151.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.