CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $900,662.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 131.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $8.39 million and $900,662.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00053042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00020761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.17 or 0.00616979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00081465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00030924 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00036915 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.