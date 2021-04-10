CryptoFlow Price Hits $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $948,465.52 and approximately $3,455.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00067655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00290018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.40 or 0.00733844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,396.84 or 0.99510321 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.91 or 0.00756101 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.