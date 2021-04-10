CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Hits $1.09 on Exchanges

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $76,211.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

XCHF is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

