Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Tops $0.0671

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $3,392.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00021110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00082042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.95 or 0.00616132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00030784 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.