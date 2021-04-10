CryptoPing (PING) Price Down 46.9% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $425.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00290442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00751602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,667.20 or 0.99771597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.02 or 0.00765867 BTC.

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing launched on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

