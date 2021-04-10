CryptoSoul Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $782,600.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00054002 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.85 or 0.00348027 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010905 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031627 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006673 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,844,484 coins and its circulating supply is 279,349,123 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

