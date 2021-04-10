CryptoTask (CTASK) Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00003504 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $846,625.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.70 or 0.00290442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.00751602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,667.20 or 0.99771597 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $458.02 or 0.00765867 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,615,683 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.