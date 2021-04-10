Cube (AUTO) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 26.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Cube has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $5,677.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cube has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cube Coin Profile

Cube (AUTO) is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars.

