Curve DAO Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $151.39 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $790.67 million and $151.39 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00004942 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00053260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00020737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00082034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.81 or 0.00613351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00031440 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,472,665,357 coins and its circulating supply is 267,523,925 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

