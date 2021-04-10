CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,156.26

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $69,156.26 and approximately $66.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $241.53 or 0.00402994 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000861 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002273 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.