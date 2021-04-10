CWV Chain Market Capitalization Hits $10.32 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $113.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00295449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.08 or 0.00748501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.46 or 0.99260759 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00713700 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.