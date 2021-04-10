CWV Chain Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $10.32 million and $113.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.45 or 0.00295449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.08 or 0.00748501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.46 or 0.99260759 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019645 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.06 or 0.00713700 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.