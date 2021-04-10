CyberMiles Achieves Market Cap of $34.12 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $34.12 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.46 or 0.00420159 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00048715 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,288.48 or 0.99940445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00035113 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010686 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00099407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

