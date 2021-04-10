DAD Price Hits $0.35 (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $57.36 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded up 941.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00053108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00619148 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00081654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00031298 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 164,602,733 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.