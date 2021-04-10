Dai Price Tops $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. Dai has a market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $277.75 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00616252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030840 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,252,835,221 coins and its circulating supply is 3,252,835,195 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

