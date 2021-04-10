DAO Maker Price Reaches $6.96 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $136.30 million and $7.32 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $6.96 or 0.00011737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00068384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00294338 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.32 or 0.00749737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,995.11 or 0.99546376 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00019401 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.50 or 0.00763537 BTC.

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,649,520 coins and its circulating supply is 19,594,943 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

