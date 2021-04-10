DAOBet Market Cap Achieves $1.73 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $957.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,635.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.27 or 0.01127301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.04 or 0.00451147 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002351 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.