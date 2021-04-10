DAOstack Market Capitalization Achieves $19.40 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

