Datacoin (DTC) Price Up 4.7% This Week

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datacoin has a total market cap of $24,000.65 and approximately $6.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001443 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 435.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020294 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datacoin

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Buying and Selling Datacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

