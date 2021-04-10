Datamine (DAM) Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 78.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $452,082.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 70.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066206 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 574.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,061 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

