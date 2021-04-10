Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $338,646.93 and approximately $272,256.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 58.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00294746 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.77 or 0.00747982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,335.25 or 1.00788214 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.25 or 0.00755471 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 430,944 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.