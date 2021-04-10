Datawallet (DXT) Hits Market Cap of $500,319.78

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $500,319.78 and approximately $14,787.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00081526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00611187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

DXT is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

