Datum Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. Datum has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

