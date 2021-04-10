DAV Coin Price Tops $0.0012 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 44.8% against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $833,536.69 and $787,996.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00417603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049227 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,309.34 or 0.99983725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00035203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00010712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.17 or 0.00099754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000840 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

