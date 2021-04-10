David Elder Sells 25,000 Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,090,500.

David Elder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, David Elder sold 14,200 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total transaction of C$213,994.00.

SYZ stock traded up C$0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.33. 16,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.25 and a 1-year high of C$16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.61. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SYZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$13.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

