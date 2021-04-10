DDKoin Trading Up 46.7% Over Last Week (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $32,764.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00025552 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010776 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004509 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005223 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000726 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.