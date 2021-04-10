DEAPcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.07 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00053241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00082456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.41 or 0.00619355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00038474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00031519 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

