DecentBet (DBET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $956.00

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 58.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 70.4% higher against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $1.18 million and $956.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00020389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00081584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.58 or 0.00616252 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00030840 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.