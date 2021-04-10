Decentral Games One Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $84.34 million and $1.36 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for about $439.85 or 0.00729837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.14 or 0.00297242 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00750164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,072.87 or 0.99677477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.59 or 0.00714460 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,738 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

