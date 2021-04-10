Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $347,474.85 and approximately $1,840.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00053819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.59 or 0.00615218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00081215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00031931 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00037404 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

