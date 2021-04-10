Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $342.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $328.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $347.30.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $147,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,884.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,844,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,174 shares of company stock worth $2,323,930. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,208,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,683 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $96,912,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $298,872,000 after acquiring an additional 267,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2,078.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,377,000 after acquiring an additional 257,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

